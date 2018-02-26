WNCC baseball drops doubleheader to Barton

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team received plenty of hits, but couldnâ€™t cross home plate in dropping a doubleheader to Barton Community CollegeÂ on SundayÂ in Great Bend, Kansas.

WNCC outhit Barton 5-4 in the first game, but fell 4-0 to the Cougars from Kansas. The second game was much the same with both teams pounding out six hits as Barton notched the 5-0 win.

WNCC and Barton will be back in actionÂ MondayÂ for another doubleheader beginning atÂ 11 a.m.Â in Kansas.

The opener was actually a good ball game with Barton scratching across four runs on just three hits. Barton plated one in the second, two in the fourth, and a single run in the sixth for their four runs.

Bartonâ€™s big hitter was Kaden Flower, who had a triple, home run, two runs scored, and a RBI.

WNCCâ€™s five hits came from five different players. Mitch Lightbody had the only extra base hit with a double.

WNCC pitchers Alex Oehme and Nate Kolb gave up just four hits while striking out three and walking none. Oehme was saddled with the loss in going five innings.

The second game was just as evenly matched with both teams netting six hits. The difference in the game was WNCC committed four errors and surrendered four early runs. Barton scored twice in the first and second inning.

After the second inning, the contest was evenly played in the nine-inning contest. The only run after that was a Barton run in the seventh inning.

WNCC was led at the plate by Brevin Owen with two hits, both singles. Cole Williams and Jonathan Bermudez each had a double in the contest.

WNCCâ€™s pitchers Claude Bova and Zach Berg combined to give up five runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Both pitchers went four innings. Bova took the loss giving up four runs while striking out four.

Â

First Game

WNCCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 000 000 0 â€“ 0 5 2

BartonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 010 201 x â€“ 4 4 1

LP â€“ Alex Oehme; 2B â€“ Mitch Lightbody.

Â

Second Game

WNCCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 000 000 000 â€“ 0 6 4

BartonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 220 000 10x â€“ 5 6 1

LP â€“ Claude Bova; 2BÂ — Cole Williams, Jonathan Bermudez.