WNCC baseball drops doubleheader to Miles

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Miles Community College on Saturday in non-conference action at Cleveland Field.

In the first game, WNCC held a 10-0 lead after two innings and then watch Miles come back to plate 14 runs on nine hits to capture the 14-12 win.

The second game saw WNCC let Miles have two big innings in suffering the 17-7 defeat.

The two squads will be back in action Sunday in another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Cleveland Field.

The opener saw WNCC score three times in the first and seven times in the second. After that, the Cougars were limited to just single runs in the third and sixth inning.

WNCC finished the first game with 14 hits. Jonathan Bermudez went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Also collecting two hits each were Esai Hernandez, Tyler Olson, Brandan Maher, and Mitch Lightbody. Maher, Hernandez and Olson all had a double. Hernandez scored three times, while Olson and Maher scored twice.

Tyler Shubert finished the day with a home run, a 3-run shot in the second inning.

Cole Williams had a triple in the game.

WNCC went through three pitchers. Alex Oehme went four innings in allowing four hits, four runs. Oehme also struck out eight. Zach Berg went two innings in allowing three hits and four runs while striking out two. Jacob Pekol took the loss, tossing one inning in allowing two hits, but giving up six runs while walking three.

The second game saw WNCC jump on Miles 4-1 only to watch Miles come back with five in the second and three in the third for a 9-5 lead. Neither team scored in the fourth and fifth, but the Pioneers plated eight in the sixth to go up 17-5.

WNCC started a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, plating two on a Harrison Yates 2-run home run.

WNCC finished with just four hits in the contest. Yates had two of the hits. He also had three RBIs and two runs scored. Olson and Maher each scored two runs in the contest.

The Cougars went through four pitchers in the contest. Claude Bova took the loss, tossing just 1 1/3 innings in allowing five runs on two hits. Also seeing action on the mound were Nate Kolb, Hunter Parker, and Nat Andresen. Kolb struck out five, while Parker struck out four.

First Game

Miles 004 040 6 – 14 9 2

WNCC 371 001 0 – 12 14 5

LP – Jacob Pekol; 2B – Brandan Maher, Esai Hernandez, Tyler Olson, Tommy McRill; 3B – Cole Wllliams ; HR – Tyler Shubert.

Second Game

Miles 153 008 – 17 11 7

WNCC 410 002 – 7 4 2

LP – Claude Bova; HR – Harrison Yates.