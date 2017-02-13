WNCC baseball drops two to Garden City

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team fought hard Saturday, but dropped a pair of contests to Garden City Community College Saturday.

In the opener, WNCC managed just three hits in falling to Garden City 8-1. The second contest saw WNCC jump out to a 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold it in suffering the 8-2 loss in a 9-inning game.

The first game saw Garden City lead 4-0 after three innings before WNCC scratched across a run in the fourth. Ty Benson led off with triple and scored on a Brandon Backer groundout. Garden came right back to put up four in the bottom of the frame for the 8-1 win.

Benson and Brock Randels each went 1-for-3 from the first two batting spots. While Benson had a run scored and a triple, Randels had a double. Stuart Eurich had the only other hit, a single.

Alex Achtermann suffered the loss on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings in allowing eight runs on six hits. Zac Moran finished off the game, going 2 2/3 innings in striking out two and not allowing a hit.

The second game saw WNCC manage just four hits in the loss. WNCC led 2-0 before Garden City plated a run in the fourth and then five in the sixth for the 8-2 win.

Benson led the attack with two hits, while Isaac Taylor and Cole Williams each had a single.

Alex Oehme took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched. Claude Bova started the contest and went four innings, allowing one run while striking out six. Also seeing mound appearance were Nate Giefer and Ian Fisher.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they host Miles Community College on Saturday and Sunday.

Game One

WNCC 000 100 0 – 1 3 0

Garden City 013 400 x – 8 6 0

LP – Alex Achtermann; 2B – Brock Randels; 3B – Ty Benson.

Second Game

WNCC (0-4) 002 000 000 – 2 4 4

Garden City 000 105 02x – 8 8 1

LP – Alex Oehme.