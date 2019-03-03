WNCC baseball falls to Lamar 8-3

CANYON, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team gave up four late runs to drop an 8-3, 9-inning Empire Conference game to Lamar Community College in Canyon, Texas Saturday afternoon.

WNCC moves to 4-7 on the season and 1-2 in conference. The Cougars are slated to travel to Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday for a doubleheader, weather pending. After Wednesday, WNCC will take on Trinidad State Junior College Saturday and Sunday in conference action before beginning their Spring Break trip in Arizona.

WNCC led 2-1 after an inning and a half with two runs in the second. Mitch Osborne delivered a 2-out single to score two.

Lamar came back in the bottom of the second with three runs to grab a 4-2 lead. The score stayed that way until the seventh when WNCC scored one to cut the deficit to 4-3. Lamar responded with two runs in the seventh and eighth for the final margin.

WNCC outhit Lamar 9-8. Mitch Osborne led the offense with three singles. Osborne also had two RBIs and a run scored. Luis Alcantara had two hits in the defeat.

Nate Kolb took the loss, going 1 2/3 innings in allowing four runs and two hits. Five other Cougars also saw time on the hill. Chandler Young went 2 1/3 innings in allowing just one hit, while Mitch Mullen, Kyler Harris, Welinton Mariano, and Devin DeBoer saw time.

WNCC 020 000 100 – 3 9 1

Lamar 130 000 22x – 8 8 1

LP – Nate Kolb.

2B – Ty McAninch, Dermot Fritsch.