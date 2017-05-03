WNCC baseball falls to Lamar

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team found scoring runs tough as the Lamar Community College Lopes captured an Empire Conference doubleheader Tuesday in Lamar, Colorado.

In the opener, Lamar’s Darin Cook tossed a one-hitter while striking out 11 in helping the Lopes to the 1-0 lead. Lamar then scored five times in the third inning and that is all they needed in earning the 5-0 win.

WNCC falls to 19-11 in conference play and 24-26 overall. The Cougars are still in the driver’s seat as they enter their final six games of the regular season this weekend. The Cougars face McCook on Friday, Northeastern Junior College on Saturday, and Lamar on Sunday. NJC is in second at 21-13 and Trinidad is third at 22-14. McCook comes in at fourth with a 19-15 record, while Lamar is fifth at 18-15.

The first game was a pitcher’s duel between Cook and WNCC’s Claude Bova. Cook faced just 22 batters for Lamar, striking out 11, walking none and allowing just one hit. Bova was just as masterful on the mound, allowing two hits, striking out six, walking one and facing 23 batters.

All the runs Lamar needed came in the first on just one hit by J. Crites, who scored on a sacrifice fly three batters later.

WNCC’s only hit came from the bat of Alex Achtermann with a single in the fourth. WNCC couldn’t find an answer to Cook or the Lamar defense, going down in order in five of the seven innings.

The second game was similar to the first. WNCC’s Jacob Pekol and Lamar’s Keven Mackintosh had good outings on the mound. Mackintosh went six innings in allowing three hits while striking out six, while Pekol went five innings, allowing five hits, striking out six and allowing just one earned run.

Once again, Lamar’s scoring came in one inning, plating five in the third on four hits and one error.

WNCC’s best chance to score came in the second and sixth innings. The second saw Isaac Taylor earn a walk followed by a single by Lincoln Trujillo. WNCC couldn’t get another hit after that. The sixth saw Ryan Grasser and Achtermann each had 2-out singles but couldn’t get a run across.

WNCC’s three hits were all singles from Achtermann, Trujillo, and Grasser.

First Game

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Lamar 100 000 x – 1 2 0

LP Claude Bova.

Second Game

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Lamar 005 000 x – 5 5 1

LP – Jacob Pekol.