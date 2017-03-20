WNCC baseball falls to Mesa

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team managed just five hits in falling to Mesa Community College 14-5 to wrap up the Arizona Spring Break trip.

The Cougars fell behind early, allowing Mesa to score five first innings runs and holding a 7-0 lead after three innings.

WNCC started to come back, scoring one run in the fourth and three more in the fourth to cut the deficit to 11-5, but that was as close as they could get. The fourth saw Esai Hernandez deliver a run-scoring single.

The fifth saw the Cougars score three times on back-to-back doubles from Stuart Eurich and Brock Randels. Randels scored two runs with his double.

WNCC managed five hits, getting doubles from Lincoln Truillo, Stuart Eurich, and Brock Randels.

Randels and Esai Hernandez each had two RBIs in the contest. Hernandez also had a stolen base.

Alex Oehme picked up the loss on the mound, going 3 2/3 innings in allowing 11 runs and 14 hits while striking out two. Nate Giefer finished out the game, going 4 1/3 innings in allowing six hits and three runs while striking out one.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend as the Cougars host Miles Community College in a six-game Empire Conference series beginning Friday.

WNCC 000 130 010 – 5 5 2

Mesa 511 400 03x – 14 20 0

LP – Alex Oehme; 2B – Lincoln Trujillo, Stuart Eurich, Brock Randels.