WNCC baseball falls to Phoenix College

PHOENIX – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team fell behind early and never could recover as Phoenix College captured the 8-1 win Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix College scored two in the first and added single runs in the third and fifth to grab a 4-0 lead.

WNCC came back with a single run in the seventh. Phoenix answered that run plus three more in scoring four in the bottom of the seventh for the 8-1 lead.

WNCC managed eight hits on the day. Brandon Bachar and Alex Achtermann each had two hits. Achtermann had a run scored while Cole Williams had the RBI.

Eddy Nodarse picked up the win on the mound, going 4 2/3 innings while scattering eight hits and allowing four runs. Nodarse struck out five and walked just one.

Brandon Maher, Brevin Baessler, and Blake Slaymaker each saw action the game as well, each throwing an inning.

WNCC will be back un action today as they face Mesa Community College to wrap up the Spring Break Arizona trip.

WNCC 000 000 100 – 1 8 0

Phoenix 201 010 40x – 8 12 1

LP – Eddy Nodarse.