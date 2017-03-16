WNCC baseball falls to South Mountain

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team was shutout by South Mountain Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix 7-0 during the second day of the Cougars Spring Break Arizona trip.

WNCC managed just four hits in the game and couldn’t get anything going against South Mountain’s Brady Tedesco, who struck out 11 in nine innings of work.

WNCC’s lone singles came from the bats of Ty Benson, Ryan Grasser, Brandon Bachar, and Lucas Piatchek.

South Mountain scored three in the second and two in the third for a 5-0 lead. With Tedesco, a left-hander from Eaton, Colorado, on the mound, that was all South Mountain needed really. The Cougars from Arizona added two more insurance runs in the seventh.

South Mountain finished with 10 hits in the contest, including five doubles and a triple.

WNCC, 9-11, will be back in action Friday when they face Central Arizona and Phoenix College. WNCC will wrap up the trip on Saturday and Sunday when they take on Phoenix College on Saturday and Mesa Community College on Sunday.

WNCC (9-11) 000 000 000 – 0 4 3

S. Mountain (21-9) 032 000 20x – 7 10 0

LP – Alex Achtermann.