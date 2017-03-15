WNCC baseball falls to South Mountain

PHOENIX – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team saw South Mountain Community College score late in registering a 14-3 win over the Cougars in the first game of WNCC’s Spring Break trip in Arizona.

The Cougars held a 3-2 lead at one time against South Mountain, who received votes in last week’s Division I baseball poll.

South Mountain jumped in front 2-0 after two innings only to watch WNCC come back with two in the fourth and a single run in the fifth for a 3-2 lead.

The fourth saw WNCC load the bases behind a Lincoln Trujillo double. Brandon Bachar followed with a 2-run single to tie the game at 2-2. The fifth inning saw the Cougars take the lead on a Brock Randels sacrifice fly.

After that, though, South Mountain scored four in the fifth, two in the sixth and six in the seventh to capture the win.

WNCC managed six hits in the win. Alex Achtermann led the way with two hits with a run scored. Trujillo had the only extra base hit with the double.

Alex Oehme suffered the loss on the mound, going five innings in allowing six runs and striking out one. Eddy Nodarse and Nate Geifer each saw action in relief.

WNCC will face South Mountain again on Wednesday.

WNCC (9-10) 000 210 0 – 3 6 3

S. Mountain 110 042 6 – 14 15 0

LP – Alex Oehme; 2B – Lincoln Trujillo.