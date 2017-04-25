WNCC baseball game moved to Wednesday

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball game that was slated for Thursday, April 27 has been moved to Wednesday, April 26 against McCook Community College. The one, 9-inning game will begin at 2 p.m.

The Empire Conference contest is important in conference standings, with six teams still in line to capture one of the four playoff spots with the conference winner hosting the Region IX tournament. WNCC leads the conference race at 18-9 followed by Trinidad State Junior College at 19-11. McCook is third at 19-14 followed by Northeastern Junior College 16-13, Lamar Community College at 16-14 and Otero Junior College at 14-15.

After Wednesday, WNCC will have eight conference games remaining, including four at Lamar Community College this weekend. WNCC rescheduled to postponed games for the first weekend in May. WNCC will travel to McCook on Friday, May 5 and then head to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, for a doubleheader on Saturday.