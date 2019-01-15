WNCC baseball holding hitting, pitching leagues

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team will be holding hitting and pitching leagues for the area youth baseball players beginning in January.

Both leagues will run for five weeks on Monday nights. Cost for the leagues is $50 per participant.

The hitting league will get the ball rolling first with hitting action slated for January 21 and 28, and February 4, 11, and 18. The pitching league will be held February 25, March 4, 18, and 25, and April 1.

Ages for the two leagues are baseball players 8 to 18. The hitting league is limited to the first paid 24 teams of four players, while the pitching league will consist of teams of two. League action begins at 6 p.m. with staggered starting times. The action will take place at the Field of Dreams indoor baseball facility located in Scottsbluff by Cleveland Field.

To download a league registration form, go to wnccathletics.com and the camps tab.

For more information, contact WNCC baseball coach Mike Jones at jomesm@wncc.edu or 308-635-6198.