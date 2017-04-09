WNCC baseball splits with Trinidad

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team received two stellar pitching performances. Unfortunately, though, the Cougars only could manage a split with Trinidad State Junior College in Empire Conference action Saturday afternoon at Cleveland Field.

Alex Achtermann pitched a complete game shutout in leading the Cougars to the 2-0 first game win. The second contest saw Trinidad score once in the second and then held off WNCC to earn the 1-0 win.

The split keeps WNCC in first place at 16-4 in the conference and 21-19 overall. Lamar, who split with WNCC on Friday and fell twice to Lamar on Saturday, is in second with a 13-8 mark while Trinidad is right behind at 11-7.

WNCC coach Mike Jones said both Alex Achtermann and Alex Oehme each had great games on the mound.

“We had a lot of good pitching today. Pitching and defense was outstanding for us,” Jones said. “We did a real good job. Both Alex and Alex pitched outstanding games for us. Offensively we weren’t great but we got the one win and had a chance in the second one.”

While the team couldn’t get the doubleheader sweep, they did manage a split and that is important as the Cougars continue to try to win the conference title and host the Region IX tournament in May.

“At least we got the first one. We would liked to have both of them but right now for us we need to stay focused on what we can control and get as many wins as we can. Getting pitching like that will help.”

Both teams couldn’t get a lot of hits in game one or two. The first game WNCC outhit Trinidad 4-2. WNCC got a double by Brandan Maher and singles by Ty Benson, Isaac Taylor, and Stuart Eurich.

WNCC scored all the runs they needed in the second and third. The second inning saw Brock Randels earn a 2-out walk and scored on a Brandan Maher double.

WNCC added another run in the third when Stuart Eurich singles and scores on a Lincoln Trujillo fielder’s choice hit.

With Achtermann on the mound, the Cougars had plenty of scoring. Achtermann tossed a two-hitter in striking out eight and walking none.

Oehme was just as impressive in game two, scattering six hits while striking out seven and walking just two.

The Cougars had trouble getting hits, finishing with just three. Benson had two of the three hits while Taylor had the other hit.

Trinidad scored the only run they needed in the second on a sacrifice fly hit.

WNCC had a chance to tie the game in the sixth, but Achtermann was left stranded at third.

WNCC will next be in action Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in a doubleheader at Cleveland Field beginning at 2 p.m.

“We are that grind of our season and this conference schedule is outstanding,” Jones said. “We have to play a lot of baseball packed in a short amount of time and the guys have to be prepared physically and mentally. I like our club and I like where we are headed.”

First Game

Trinidad 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

WNCC 011 000 x – 2 4 1

WP – Alex Achtermann; Brandan Maher.

Second Game

Trinidad 010 000 0 – 1 6 3

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

LP – Alex Oehme.