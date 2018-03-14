WNCC baseball team falls to South Mountain

PHOENIX – South Mountain Community College pitchers tossed a one-hitter as the Arizona Cougars registered an 11-1 win over Western Nebraska Community College baseball team in the second day of WNCC’s Spring Break trip Wednesday.

South Mountain’s Connor Deeds, who is committed to play for the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team this summer, gave up the only hit in the contest while going five innings in striking out seven and walking three. Michael Davis finished off the game striking out one and allowing no hits in two innings of work.

For the early going, it was a close game and South Mountain didn’t open the contest until the fifth and sixth innings when they plated seven runs.

NJCAA 13th-ranked South Mountain grabbed a 2-0 lead before WNCC sliced the lead in have in the third inning. Braden Lofink walked to start the inning. Mitch Lightbody followed by getting on base with a fielder’s choice. Lightbody came around to score on a 2-out Cole Williams triple.

Cole Williams’ triple was the only hit of the game for the Cougars.

Blake Slaymaker took the loss on the mound, going five innings in allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two. Wellington Mariano finished off the game, tossing an inning in allowing two hits and five runs.

WNCC will be back in action Thursday when they face Phoenix College before playing GateWay Community College and Phoenix College on Friday.

WNCC 001 000 0 – 1 1 4

S. Mountain 112 025 x – 11 9 1

LP – Blake Slaymaker

3B – Cole Williams