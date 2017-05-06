WNCC baseball team splits with McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team earned a spot in next week’s Region IX tournament after earning a split with McCook Community College Friday in McCook.

The Cougars managed just three hits in game one before falling 9-2. The second game was a different story. WNCC pounded out 11 hits and received a complete game pitching performance from Alex Oehme in recording the 8-4 win.

The win was crucial as the Cougars are guaranteed a spot in next week’s regional tournament where only the top four teams advance. WNCC is also still alive to host the Region IX tournament with four games to play.

WNCC will travel to Northeastern Junior College on Saturday for a doubleheader and then close out the regular season with a doubleheader at Lamar Community College on Sunday. The Cougars need to go 3-1 in those four games to host the Region IX tournament. If they drop two games, then either NJC or Trinidad State Junior College will host the regional tournament.

Sunday’s game with Lamar gets even more interesting as Lamar needs to win both games against WNCC to make the playoffs or else McCook will snatch the fourth spot.

Friday’s contest had plenty of playoff feel to it. The second game saw WNCC respond with five runs in the fifth inning to grab a 5-1 lead. WNCC scored their five runs on five singles. Stuart Eurich and Ty Benson started the inning by drawing a walk and a single. WNCC then got three straight singles to score two runs from Alex Achtermann, Lincoln Trujillo and Brandon Bachar. After Brock Randels earned a base-loaded walk, Esai Hernandez came through with a single that scored two for the 5-1 lead.

WNCC added two more in the fourth on a Ryan Grasser 2-run home run and then added an insurance run in the sixth.

WNCC finished with 11 hits. Benson, Grasser, Hernandez, Trujillo, and Bachar each had two hits. Grasser had the hot bat, finishing with a home run and three RBIs. Hernandez, had two RBIs. Benson and Eurich each had a stolen base and two runs scored.

Oehme had a big night on the mound. The left-hander from Australia struck out six while scattering seven hits and allowing four runs. Oehme walked two while facing just 30 batters.

WNCC opened the first game with plenty of offense as Achtermann belted a 2-run home run for the quick 2-0 lead. After that it was all McCook. The Indians plated three in the first and five in the second for an 8-2 lead.

That was all they needed as the McCook defense held WNCC to just three hits. Achtermann had the home run while Benson and Trujillo each had singles.

First Game

WNCC 200 000 0 – 2 3 6

McCook 350 100 x – 9 11 1

LP – Alex Achtermann; HR: Alex Achtermann.

Second Game

WNCC 005 201 0 – 8 11 1

McCook 011 110 0 – 4 7 1

WP – Alex Oehme; HR: Ryan Grasser.