The WNCC baseball team has moved its home game with Northeastern Junior College that was supposed to be today, to Easter Sunday, April 21 because of weather concerns. That contest will begin at 1 p.m.

Also, WNCC and Trinidad State Junior College will do battle on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s games will be a doubleheader while the 9-inning game will be played on Saturday. Action begins at 1 p.m. both days.