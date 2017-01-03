WNCC captures fifth straight win over NWKT, 84-73

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team opened the new year just like they left off with a big win over Northwest Kansas Technical College.

The Cougars closed out the 2016 year with four straight wins and Monday night WNCC used a 10-0 run late in the second half, spearheaded by back-to-back 3-pointers by Trent Harris to capture their fifth straight win over Northwest Kansas 84-73.

WNCC moved to 9-5 on the season with the win and will be back in action Friday and Saturday when they hit the road for a pair of Region IX South road contests against North Platte Community College and McCook Community College.

It was the late charge that had first-year WNCC head coach Cory Fehringer pleased.

“These boys play hard consistently and made winning plays down the stretch, but by far from our best basketball,” Fehringer said. “Felt like the team hung in together, supported each other, and celebrated each other’s success.”

The first half, besides the quick start, was typical of having the holiday break off.

“It was a typical game back from break,” Fehringer said. “Lack of focus, discipline and executions for nearly 25 minutes before we woke up.”

The Cougars had big shots by a number of players during the game. The Cougars started the game grabbing a 9-0 lead before having to settle for a 2-point deficit at intermission at 37-35.

It was late in the second half when the Cougars woke up and played hard in the second half to get the win.

With the game knotted at 60-60 with about seven minutes to play, Trent Harris changed the complexion of the game with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Cougars weren’t finished as Jeremy Ruffin and RJ Palmer connected on back-to-back buckets to move WNCC’s lead to 10, 70-60.

WNCC continued to hit big shots after that, thwarting any chance of a Maverick comeback after Michael Connor, Jr., hailed his fourth trey of the game and then moments later, Vinnie Shahid hit his fourth trey of the game.

All in all, the Cougars buried 13 3-pointers in shooting 68 percent from the arc. NWKT had eight 3-pointers with just two coming in the second half. WNCC also shot 51 percent from the free throw line (15 of 21), while pulling down 30 rebounds.

WNCC put five players in double figures. Palmer led the way with 17 points followed by 16 from Ruffin, 15 from Harris, 14 from Connor, Jr., and 12 from Shahid.

WNCC (9-5) 35 49 – 84

NW Kansas (8-8) 37 36 – 73

WNCC

RJ Palmer 17, Vinnie Shahid 12, Michael Connor, Jr. 14, Jeremy Ruffin 16, Marlon Sierra 4, Trent Harris 15, Austin Payne 1, Diamond Onwuka 3, Djodje Dimitrijevic 2