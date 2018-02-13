WNCC falls to Garden City 9-3 on Monday

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team outhit Garden City Community College 6-5, but dropped a 9-inning contest 9-3 on Monday in Garden City, Kansas.

WNCC went 0-3 during the season-opening trip to Garden City on Sunday and Monday, falling 4-2 and 9-3 on Sunday.

WNCC had plenty of scoring opportunities on Monday, but couldn’t get the clutch hit when needed. Garden City scored at one run in six of the eight innings they batted.

Garden City struck first, scoring twice in the first inning all with two outs. The Broncbusters added a single run in the third for a 3-0 lead.

WNCC battled back with two runs in the fourth. Esai Hernandez led off with a single followed by Cole Williams reaching on an error. Brandan Maher loaded the bases by drawing a walk. Williams scored the first run on fly ball by Tyler Olson followed by Maher scoring on a grounder by Brevin Book to cut the lead to 3-2.

Garden City came back to plate single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning for a 6-2 lead. WNCC added a single run in the seventh on a Hernandez run-scoring single that scored Book. Garden City added three more in the seventh for a 9-3 lead.

WNCC managed six hits in the contest. Leadoff hitter Hernandez led the way with a 3-for-5 game. Tommy McRill had two singles in the game.

Jonathan Bermudez took the loss on the mound, going three innings while allowing two hits, three runs and striking out seven. Blake Slaymaker, Kale Litzelman, and Jacob Pekol all saw action in the 9-inning game. Slaymaker struckout four, while Litzelman fanned two.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they host Miles Community College on Saturday and Sunday.

WNCC (0-3) 000 200 100 – 3 6 6

Garden City 201 111 30x – 9 5 4

LP – Jonathan Bermudez.