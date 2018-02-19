WNCC falls twice to Miles on Sunday

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team was outscored 25-2 in two games on Sunday, falling to Miles Community College in the non-conference doubleheader on Sunday at Cleveland Field.

In the opening game, Miles scored 10, first-inning runs in registering the 11-1 win. The second saw the Miles’ pitchers toss a combined two-hitter in leading the Pioneers to the 11-1 win.

Miles took control f the first game right away, scoring 10 times in the first inning on five hits and two errors. The big hit in the inning for the Pioneers was a 2-run double by Braxton Boyle.

After the first inning, both teams settled in. Miles added a single run in the third, only to watch WNCC answer with a run of their own in the third. Mitch Lightbody started the frame with a single and scored on a 2-out single by Brandan Maher.

Miles finished off the scoring with three in the fifth for the final 14-1 win.

WNCC was outhit 11-4 in the contest. Lightbody led the way with two hits, a single and a double.

Jonathan Bermudez took the loss, tossing one inning allowing 10 runs on five hits and no earned runs. Bermudez also struck out three. Kale Litzelman finished off the game, going four innings in allowing six hits, four runs, and striking out seven.

The second game saw Miles’ Jonathan Ringer take a no-hitter into the fifth before Scottsbluff’s Braden Lofink hit a single between first and second to break up the no-hitter.

Ringer had plenty of offensive sport with his dazzling pitching as the Pioneers scored in five of the six innings played. The Pioneers had eight hits to WNCC’s two. Miles led 8-0 in the fifth, scoring three times each in the second and fourth innings.

WNCC finally crossed the plate in the fifth. Cooper Buchhammer and Lightbody earn walks to open the inning. Lofink then hits a grounder to rightfield to load the bases. Esai Hernandez lifts a flyball to leftfield to score the Cougars’ first run as Buchhammer scored from third on the sacrifice.

Miles put the game away in the sixth as Boyle rocketed a 3-run home run for the 10-run lead.

WNCC’s only two hits came from Lofink and Brevin Owen with singles in the fifth and sixth inning.

Blake Slaymaker and Devin DeBoer had good outings on the mound despite the loss. Slaymaker went four innings in allowing five hits and five runs. Slaymaker struck out five and walked just one. DeBoer pitched two innings, allowing three hits and six runs, while striking out five.

WNWNCC, 0-7, will be back in action Friday when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, to face Northeastern Junior College in a Empire Conference doubleheader. WNCC will then face Barton Community College on Saturday.

First Game

Miles (10)01 03 – 14 11 0

WNCC 001 00 – 1 4 3

LP – -Jonathan Bermudez; 2B – Mitch Lightbody.

Second Game

Miles 031 133 – 11 8 1

WNCC 000 010 – 1 2 2

LP – Blake Slaymaker.