WNCC holding basketball camps in June and July

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team will hold two different camps during June for youngsters for Lil’ Swishers and then a skills camp.

The Lil’ Swishers Good Morning camp will be for youngsters in Kindergarten through fourth grade. This camp will be held on four Wednesdays during the summer – June 12 and 26, and July 10 and 31. The Lil’ Swishers camp will be held from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. will cost $25 per day or all four sessions for $80.

WNCC men’s head coach Cory Fehringer said this camp will be a morning of activities. Each session will start with breakfast followed by games and activities and will conclude with a “lesson of the day.”

The second camp will be a skills camp June 17-18 for boys and girls. Ages Kindergarten through fourth grade will attend from 9 – 11:30 a.m. and grades 5-8 will attend from 1-3:30 p.m. The cost of the skills camp is $75 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt.

The skills camp will be conducted by men’s head coach Cory Fehringer, women’s head coach Chad Gibney, and men’s assistant coach Billy Engel.

For more information on the camps, contact Coach Engel at engelw@wncc.edu. Camp registrations can be downloaded from the WNCC athletic website under the camp flyer at wnccathletics.com.