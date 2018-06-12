WNCC holding camps this summer

Western Nebraska Community College will be holding several sports camps for youngsters this summer running through July.

Here is a list of the upcoming camps that are on the summer agenda:

-Alliance Baseball camp, June 11-13 – WNCC will hold a baseball camp at Alliance’s Sudman Fields on June 11-13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages for the camp are 7-14 and the cost is $50 per person. The camp will be conducted by WNCC head coach Mike Jones with his assistants and players. Make checks out to Alliance Old-timers Baseball.

-Boys and Girls Basketball camp, June 25-27 – WNCC men’s basketball coach Cory Fehringer and women’s coach Chad Gibney will hold three camps in June. Boys and girls grades kindergarten through fourth grade will go from 9 – 11:30 a.m.; girls in grades 5-8 will go from 1-3:30 p.m., and boys in grades 5-8 will from 4-6:30 p.m. The cost for early registration is $75 while registration after June 11 is $85.

-Volleyball High School League, begins June 26 – WNCC hold a 6-week high school summer league on Tuesday nights beginning June 26 with the last night of camp July 31. This is for high school varsity and junior varsity teams. Cost is $30 per player.

– Volleyball Team Camp, July 9-10 – WNCC volleyball will hold a team camp for junior varsity and varsity teams to play each other for two days. Cost of the camp is $35 per person.

– Volleyball Little Kids Camp, July 11-12 – WNCC will hold a little kids camp from 8 a.m. to noon on July 11-12. The camp is for youngsters from third to fifth grades. Cost of the camp is $50 per camper.

– Volleyball Middle School Skills camp, July 16-19 – WNCC will hold a middle school individual skills camp in the morning from 8 a.m. – noon for middle school grades 6th through 8th grades. The camp will run for four days and costs $75 per camper.

– Volleyball High School Skills camp, July 16-19 – WNCC will hold a high school individual skills camp in the morning from 8 a.m. – noon for middle school grades 9th through 12th grades. The camp will run for four days and costs $75 per camper.

– Volleyball Setter, Hitter, Libero camp, July 23-24 – WNCC will hold a 2-day, 6-hour camp for setters, hitters, and liberos July 23-24. This camp will be an intense camp with a lot of reps and one-on-one instructions. The camp is for players in 7th through 12th grades and costs $100 per camper.

– WNCC Soccer camp, July 23-27 – WNCC will hold two soccer camps the week of July 23-27 for ages 8 and up. The morning session, from 9 a.m. – noonwill be for recreational soccer players to learn the game of soccer. Also during the morning from 9-11 a.m., there will be an 8-under camp. The evening camp is for advanced/competitive players and will run from 5-8 p.m. The cost for the camp is $90 per person, while the 8-under cost is $75. If a camper goes both session, the cost is just $160.

All the camp brochures can be downloaded from the WNCC athletic website at wnccathletics.com. The camps are under the “Camps” tab.

For more information on the camps, contact the individual coaches via email or phone, or in the mornings call the athletic office at 635-6151.