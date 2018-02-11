WNCC hoops splits at Laramie County

WNCC women capture 8th straight victory

Merle Wiehl poured in 26 points and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team captured its eighth straight victory with a 78-60 Region IX South sub-region win over Laramie County Community College Saturday afternoon in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

WNCC is now 23-3 on the season and a perfect 11-0 in conference play with three regular season contests left.

Saturday’s win saw the Cougars shoot 40 percent for the contest while burying eight 3-pointers.

WNCC held a slim 21-17 lead after the first quarter and used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to open up the contest. LCCC, however, came back on their own to only trail the Cougars 39-34 at intermission.

The second half saw WNCC outscore LCCC 18-14 to build a 57-48 lead at the end of three quarters. WNCC then outscored LCCC 21-12 in the fourth for the win.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Wiehl had 26 points to lead all scorers, including three 3-pointers, five assists, and seven steals.

Also hitting double figures was Karli Seay with 14 points and two treys, while Melisa Kadic tallied 11 points with two 3-pointers.

The Cougars also received eight points from Anastacia Johnson, seven from Giovanna Silva, and six from Olivia Wiberg.

3-point shooting was the difference in the contest with LCCC only connecting on two treys to WNCC’s eight. The Golden Eagles, however, stayed in the game because of free throw shooting, making 26 of 35. WNCC was just 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.

The Cougar will cap off the home regular season next weekend when they host Lamar Community College on Friday and then Otero Junior College Saturday afternoon.

WNCC (23-3) 21 18 18 21 – 78

LCCC (14-13) 17 17 14 12 – 60

WNCC

Merle Wiehl 26, Jaleesa Avery 3, Giovanna Silva 7, Karli Seay 14, Anastacia Johnson 8, Melisa Kadic 11, Olivia Wiberg 6, Eva Langton 3.

LCCC

Madison Hamm 6, Courtney Walker 4, Karlie O’Brien 16, Skylar Backstrom 3, Sarah Kruthaupt 17, Darian Hale 10, Caylin Arnold 4.

WNCC men fall to LCCC

The Western Nebraska Community College and Laramie County Community College men’s basketball teams combined for 25 3-pointers, but in the end it was the Golden Eagles from LCCC that earned the 98-80 Region IX South sub-region win over the Cougars Saturday afternoon.,

WNCC falls to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in conference play. LCCC goes to 16-11 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

Saturday’s game saw plenty of shooting. LCCC connected on 15 3-pointers, including six from Zaire Mateen and five from Elijah Oliver. WNCC buried 10 3-pointers, four of which came from Vinnie Shahid.

Early on the contest was back and forth with both teams knotted at 25-25. LCCC went on a little run late in the first half to hold a 47-33 lead at intermission. The second half saw the Golden Eagles bury eight treys and at one time had their largest lead of the night of 26 points with 10:53 to play.

WNCC shot 45 percent for the game and were just 31 percent from beyond the arc. LCCC was 56 percent from the field and 49 percent from beyond the arc.

WNCC had three players hit for double digits. Shahid led the way with 21 points followed by Jervay Green with 16 and Trent Harris with 14.

LCCC was led in scoring by Oliver with 25 and Wyche with 22.

WNCC will be back in action next weekend when they host Lamar Community College on Friday and Otero Junior College on Saturday. Otero is currently leading the South sub-region with a 10-2 record. WNCC lost to Otero in January in overtime at LaJunta, Colorado.

WNCC (19-6) 33 47 – 80

LCCC (16-11) 47 51 – 98

WNCC

Marlon Sierra 6, Jervay Green 16, Trent Harris 14, Vinnie Shahid 21, Djordje Dimitrijevic 3, Bryce Sanchious 6, Marko Rajanovic 8, Martin Roub 6.

LCCC

Da’Zhon Wyche 22, Zaire Mateen 18, Elijah Oliver 23, Landon Talisferro 14, Chan Margraves 2, Isaiah Dicks 4, Solomon Iluyomade 3.