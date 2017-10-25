WNCC hosts NJC Tonight in key sub-region contest

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team will host Northeastern Junior College in a key South sub-region conference match on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Cougars are 27-3 on the season and 8-1 in conference play. NJC is ranked 17th in the nation and sports a19-6 record on the season and 7-1 in conference play.

The last time these two teams played, NJC toppled WNCC in five intense sets 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 22-25, 17-15. A win on Wednesday over NJC gives WNCC the No. 1 seed in next week’s regional tournament. A loss puts NJC in first place and they will get the No. 1 seed in the tournament. WNCC will host the regional tournament Nov. 2-4.

Wednesday’s contest is also the first of five matches in four games. The NJC match on Wednesday is billed as “White Out” Night plus there will also be a raffle for three Nebraska volleyball tickets for Nov. 4 and a parking pass with all proceeds from the raffle going to the Festival of Hope, a cancer organization in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. The winner needs to be present to win the tickets.

After Wednesday, it doesn’t get any easier for the Cougars as they get set to host the WNCC Classic. WNCC will host No. 12 San Jacinto-Central College on Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday’s schedule has WNCC taking on Laredo Community College at 1 p.m. followed a match with No. 2 Iowa Western Community College at 7 p.m.

WNCC will finish out the WNCC classic and regular season with a 3 p.m. contest against Barton Community College on Saturday. Saturday’s contest will be sophomore recognition.

There will be plenty of action all day Friday and Saturday for the WNCC Classic. The full Friday schedule has Barton taking in San Jac at 11 a.m. Laredo and WNCC at 1 p.m., San Jac and Iowa Western at 3 p.m., Barton and Laredo at 5 p.m., and WNCC and Iowa Western at 7 p.m.

Saturday volleyball schedule includes Barton facing Iowa Western at 9 a.m., San Jac taking on NJC at 11 a.m., Laredo meeting Iowa Western at 1 p.m., Barton facing WNCC at 3 p.m., and Laredo finishing off the tourney against NJC at 5 p.m.