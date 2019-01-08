WNCC men fall on a buzzer-beater to LCCC

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Jervay Green scored 40 points Western Nebraska Community College but it wasn’t enough as Tyrese Potoma hit a buzzer-beater to give the Golden Eagles a 93-90 win over the 23rd-ranked Cougars Monday night in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The win was LCCC head coach Jason FIcca’s 200th win as the Golden Eagle coach. WNCC drops its third straight.

WNCC battled back from 8- and 9-point deficits late, but the Golden Eagles had the final shot to get the win.

WNCC assistant coach Billy Engel said the WNCC players battled with a depleted bench.

“Laramie County did a good job tonight. A couple of their kids played extremely well,” Engel said. “Our kids battled down the stretch but it didn’t end up being enough. With only seven guys dressed tonight, foul trouble and fatigue hurt us. We are looking forward to getting stronger and healthier as the season goes on.”

It was a game that saw two hot-shooting teams go to war. The first half was a half of runs. WNCC led 22-17 only to watch LCCC come back for a 24-22 lead. The Cougars would go on a 6-point run for a 28-24 lead only to watch the Golden Eagles go on a 11-2 run to lead 35-30.

WNCC had the final run, outscoring LCCC 14-6 to lead 44-41 at intermission. Dru Kuxhausen and Bryce Sanchious had back-to-back 3-pointers in the final run.

The second half saw LCCC lead by double digits, 82-72. WNCC didn’t fade, coming back to grab an 87-86 lead on a couple big 3-pointers from Jervay Green. LCCC battled back for a 90-87 lead with two minutes to play. The Cougars knotted the score at 90 with 24.2 seconds left before Potoma hit the buzzer-beater for the win.

WNCC shot 47 percent from the field and was 11 of 21 from beyond the arc. LCCC shot 27 percent from the field and made 16 of 30 from the 3-point arc.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Green, the University of Nebraska recruit, finished with a game-high 40 points. Green was 16-of-19 from the field with five 3-pointers. Kuxhausen finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers, while Sanchious had 14 and Martin Roub 12.

LCCC was led by Potoma with 28 points with six 3-pointers. Mateo Zovko tallied 22 points, while Cortney Dean had 19 points and five 3-pointers.

LCCC won the rebounding battle 39-34. David Applegren and Stephane Manzi each had nine points to lead LCCC, while Roub pulled down nine boards for the Cougars.

WNCC, 12-5, will look to get back on track Friday when they host Otero Junior College in the Region IX South sub-region opener for both teams. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Palace.

WNCC (12-5) 44 46 – 90

LCCC (7-9) 41 52 – 93

WNCC

Dru Kuxhausen 16, Marquis White 2, Bryce Sanchious 14, Bryce Harper 1, Jervay Green 40, Christian Creech 5, Martin Roub 12.

LCCC

Tyrese Potoma 28, Daeguan Sragion 8, David Appelgren 8, Mateo Zovko 22, Stephane Manzi 8, Cortney Dean 19.