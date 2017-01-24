WNCC men fall to Casper College

The Casper College men’s basketball team put five players in double figures in registering an 82-74 win over Western Nebraska Community College on Monday night at Cougar Palace.

Monday’s game was also Hall of Fame recognition at halftime where former Cougar athletes Dick “Night Train” Lane, who is in the NFL Hall of Fame, and Bobby Jackson, who played in the NBA, were honored.

Michael Connor, Jr., who is from the same home down of Jackson, and spends time with the NBA star, said it was an honor to watch his mentor inducted.

“I was happy to see him get inducted into the hall of fame,” Connor said. “For me watching him as I grew up and watching him play, I want to follow in his footsteps. It was nice for all the fans to come out and watch that and to come out and support us.”

Connor is from the same hometown as Jackson. Both are from Salisbury, North Carolina, and Connor has spent the last two summers with Jackson in California. Connor said he would love to be like Jackson, but still needs to get better.

“Yea, but I have to keep working hard,” Connor said. “I have to create my own path, but I look at him as a leader, someone to motivate me to become a better person.”

As for the game itself, there was plenty of energy on both teams as they played in a near-capacity Cougar Palace. Connor said it just didn’t go their way.

“We just need to go out there and play as hard as we can,” he said. “It just didn’t go our way tonight. We had a few turnovers, but we just have to play through the mistakes, keep our head up get ready for our next game.”

WNCC took its first lead of the game at 25-23 on a Diamond Onwuka 3-pointer. Casper came back to lead 34-32 at halftime.

The second half was a matter of runs by both squads. Casper opened the second period jumping to a 57-42 lead. WNCC switched the momentum as they came back on a 16-4 run that saw Vinnie Shahid and Trent Harris each bury 3-pointers.

WNCC eventually tied the game at 68 on a Harris clutch 3-pointer. After that, Casper went on a 12-5 run to earn the win.

Shahid led all scorers with 18 points. He knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Shahid also dished out three assists.

RJ Palmer and Jalan Brown each had double figures. Palmer finished with 14 points and Brown had 12. Palmer had a pair of 3-pointers.

The Cougars shot 45.3 percent from the field while Casper was 48 percent. WNCC buried nine treys compared to seven for Casper.

WNCC, now 13-8, will be back in action Saturday when they host Laramie County Community College in a South sub-region contest at 4 p.m.

Casper 34 48 — 82

WNCC (13-8) 32 42 — 74

CASPER

Josh McSwiggan 13, Octavion Corley 6, Vince Franklin 6, Jack Pagenkopf 13, Deante Strickland 13, Don Jarrett 11, Colin Russell 13, Shea Garland 7.

WNCC

Trent Harris 8, RJ Palmer 14, Vinnie Shahid 18, Diamond Onwuka 3, Michael Connor Jr. 5, Jalan Brown 12, Marlon Sierra 8, Djodje Dimitrijevic 4, Jeremy Ruffin 2.