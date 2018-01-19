WNCC men host North Platte, McCook this weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team will be looking to stay in the hunt for a South sub-region title when they host South sub-region opponents North Platte Community College and McCook Community College this weekend.

The Cougars and North Platte will tangle at 7 p.m. on Friday. Then, both the Cougar men and women will battle McCook on Saturday in a matinee beginning at 2 p.m. for the women’s contest.

Both sub-region contests for the men are important. WNCC and Otero are knotted atop the South standings with 5-1 marks after the Rattlers defeated the Cougars 85-81 in overtime last weekend. Otero is 16-2 on the season and riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Cougar men are 15-4.

The winner of the South sub-region will also host the Region IX tournament beginning March 8 and running through March 10.

Friday’s contest with North Platte will have a Knight team visiting Cougar Palace with a 3-2 conference record and 7-6 overall. The Knights have won their last three, including topping Northeastern Junior College 74-72 on a buzzer-beater in North Platte.

WNCC and North Platte have each lost to Otero. WNCC lost the overtime game last weekend, while North Platte fell to Otero 70-60 back in December. North Platte’s other loss came to Laramie County Community College 74-58, while WNCC defeated LCCC 113-97.

Saturday’s McCook contest will also be interesting. McCook enters with a 12-4 overall record but is just 2-3 in conference play. The Indians are riding a 3-game winning streak, including an 85-79 win over NJC over the weekend, where they came back from 20 down for the victory.

The Indians have also allowed the second least points (1,208) among the South sub-region opponents with North Platte allowing the least amount of points (928). On the flipside, WNCC has scored the most points (1,898) among South opponents.

The WNCC women’s game on Saturday will be key as the Cougar women will look to stay unbeaten in South sub-region play. WNCC is 18-3 overall and 6-0 in conference.

McCook enters with a 3-13 record and a 1-3 conference record. The Indians have lost their last six games, while WNCC is riding a 3-game winning streak.

After this weekend, the Cougar men and women will play host to Northeastern Junior College in a doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 27.