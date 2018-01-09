WNCC men lose heartbreaker to Casper

The Western Nebraska Community College’s 12-game winning streak came to an end Monday evening as Casper College hit clutch free throws down the stretch to earn an 84-79 win over the Cougars Monday evening in Casper, Wyoming.

The Cougars fall to 14-3 overall.

WNCC trailed 44-31 at halftime and just like the game against Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday, the Cougars made a big second-half run, holding a 59-55 lead at one time and led 74-69 with just under six minutes to play.

The second-half comeback saw the Cougars hit big shots. Martin Roub started the half with a 3-pointer and then Vinnie Shahid had a 4-point play to get the Cougars to within 44-38. WNCC took it’s first lead of the game at 57-55 when Trent Harris had an offensive putback for a bucket.

WNCC led 77-74 with about four minutes to play on a Shahid 3-pointer. Casper came back with a bucket and free throws for a 78-77 lead. Shahid hit two free throws with 57.5 seconds to play for a 79-78 lead. Casper finished the game hitting six straight free throws to escape with the win.

The two teams were pretty even all night, too. WNCC made 42 percent from the field while Casper was 48. Both teams nailed eight 3-pointers. WNCC converted 87 percent of its free throws (13-of-15) while Casper was 67 percent (18-of-27).

The difference was rebounding where Casper out-rebounded the Cougars 44-33.

WNCC had three players in double figures. Shahid led the way with 26 points, including four treys and going 8-of-8 from the charity stripe. Jervay Green finished with 17 points with four steals, and Djodje Dimitrijevic had 13 points.

Casper was led by Chase Winchester with 28 points. Winchester was 10-of-12 from charity stripe , including making 6-of-6 in the final minute of the game. Casper also received 18 points from Wilfried Likayi with 18 and 11 from Levy Miguel.

WNCC, 14-3, will be back in action this weekend when they travel to face Otero Junior College and Lamar Community College in key South sub-region contests.

WNCC (14-3) 31 48 – 79

Casper (12-4) 44 40 – 84

WNCC

Vinnie Shahid 26, Marlon Sierra 8, Jervay Green 17, Djodje Dimitrijevic 13, Martin Roub 5, Trent Harris 6, Marko Rajanovic 4.

CASPER

Chase Winchester 28, Isaiah Banks 7, Wilfried Likayi18, Zion Tordoff 4, Antun Maricevic 8, Ayo Nuwe 1, Levy Miguel 11, Blake Godwin 5, Jackson Stent 2.