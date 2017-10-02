WNCC men split contests over weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team split a pair of Region IX South Conference matches over the weekend.

Silvio Xavier scored three goals and the Cougars topped Otero Junior College 6-3 in a high-scoring contest on Saturday. Sunday’s game against Trinidad was a little different with the Trojans scoring two, second-half goals to register the 2-0 win.

Despite the split, the Cougars and Trinidad are still tied atop the South Conference standings at 4-2. WNCC has two conference games left, a road trip to Northeastern Junior College and a home match against Central-Columbus.

Saturday’s win was an offensive match in the first half as both teams went into intermission knotted at 3-3.

Otero grabbed a 2-0 lead after goals by Artuaro Chaurez in the 13th minutes and Garnale Essacu three minutes later. WNCC came back to tie the match after Xavier scored off an assist from Alan Pinho in the 22nd minute. Ramses Atahualpa tied the match at 2-2 when he scored off an assist from Francisco Gonzalez.

WNCC took its first lead of the contest when Xavier found a pass from Lawan Abary to put the Cougars up 3-2 in the 38th minutes. Lead didn’t last as Kevin Chavez scored in the 44th minutes to tie the match 3-3 heading into intermission.

WNCC wasted little time in dictating the second half, scoring three second half goals. Xavier collected the hat trick with his third goal off an assist from Atahualpa in the 53rd minute. Andre Matzuda put the Cougars up 5-4 with a goal in the 66th minute before Abary added an insurance goal in the 78th minute for the 6-3 win.

WNCC had seven shots on goal compared to five for the Cougars. Victar Kravets finished with four saves in net.

Sunday’s match with Trinidad was another battle. In the first meeting between the two schools, the Trojans recorded the 5-4 win. This match was a defensive encounter. Both teams failed to score in the first half.

The second half saw Biska Biyombo record two goals, both headers, for the Trojans. The first came in the 47thminute and the second in the 52nd minute.

WNCC, 8-4, will be back in action Saturday when they host Western Wyoming Community College at 1 p.m. at Landers Soccer Complex.