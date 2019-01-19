WNCC men stop NJC for 14th win of season

STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team received 33 points from Dru Kuxhausen as the Cougars captured a 97-88 Region IX South Subregion win over Northeastern Junior College at Sterling, Colorado, Friday night.

The win was the Cougars 14th of the season and moves WNCC to 2-0 in the South subregion. WNCC will look to go 3-0 in the subregion when they travel to Lamar Community College on Saturday before hosting McCook Community College on Tuesday.

Friday’s contest was a tale of two halves. The first half was offensive-minded between the two teams, who combined for 118 points. WNCC opened the game hitting its first three 3-pointers and rolled to a 68-50 halftime lead.

The second half was just the opposite as both teams’ defensives took center stage. NJC outscored WNCC 38-29 in the second half.

WNCC shot 58 percent for the game and connected on 16 of 31 3-pointers. Kuxhausen buried six treys in the win, while Martin Roub had three, Marquis White finished with two, and Jervay Green one 3-pointer.

The Cougars had four players finish with double figures. Kuxhausen led all scorers with 33 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Roub poured in 21 points with three 3-pointers, while Green tallied 19 points. White put in 12 points.

Roub led the Cougars on the boards with seven, while Bryce Sanchious had six.

WNCC 68 29 — 97

NJC 50 38 — 88

WNCC

Dru Kuxhausen 33, Marquis White 12, Bryce Sanchious 2, Jervay Green 19, Martin Roub 21, LeBeck Warren 8, Henry Tanksley 2.

NJC

Nykolas Lange 17, Ryan Bagley 6, Mohamed Diallo 24, Terae Johnson 16, Ben Davis II 6, Xavier Johnson 12, Andrew Ferrin 2, Tre Lewis 5.