WNCC men top NJC for 19th win of season

Vinnie Shahid and Djodje Dimitrijevic combined for 43 points and the Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team captured their 19th win of the season with an 89-71 win over Northeastern Junior College in a Region IX South Sub-region game Saturday in Sterling, Colorado.

The win keeps the Cougar men a live for a top four finish in the South sub-region. WNCC is 10-5 in conference play and just a game and a half out of first place. Laramie County Community College still leads the sub-region with an 11-3 record followed by Lamar Community College at 10-4. Lamar defeated Eastern Wyoming College 100-78 Saturday afternoon, while Laramie County topped McCook 95-91.

The win moves WNCC to 19-10 on the year. WNCC is just one win from a 20-win season and a win Saturday at Eastern Wyoming College, the Cougars regular season finale, will give the Cougars 20 wins in a season for the first time since 2011-12 when they went 26-7.

The Cougars started the game with a 16-6 lead and watched NJC slice the lead to five at 28-23. Shahid then hit a 3-pointer and then a few minutes later, Shahid buried another three for a 39-29 lead. WNCC led at halftime 43-29.

The second half was all WNCC as the Cougars offense was clicking while the defense was getting stops.

Shooting was a big key in the game, especially from the free throw line. There were 54 fouls called in the game and a combined 81 attempted free throws. WNCC was nearly spot on at the charity line, shooting 91 percent (29-of-32). NJC was just 74 percent while going 36-of-49.

WNCC shot 47 percent for the game, including connecting on six 3-pointers. Shahid led the way with three 3-pointers, while Michael Connor, Jr., Dimitrijevic, and Trent Harris all had one trey.

NJC was just 37 percent from the field and a dismal 3 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Dimitrijevic led all scorers with 23 points. Dimitrijevic also pulled down eight rebounds, dished off four assists, collected two steals, and was a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

Shahid added 20 points with three assists, two steals, and was 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Jeremy Ruffin and RJ Palmer also had double figure scoring. Ruffin had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Palmer had 11 points and two blocked shots.

WNCC (19-10) 43 46 – 89

NJC (15-13) 29 42 – 71

WNCC

Vinnie Shahid 20, Michael Connor 7, Marlon Sierra 5, Djordje Dimitrijevic 23, Jeremy Ruffin 12, Austin Payne 2, Trent Harris 5, RJ Palmer 11, RIcards Pinne 2, Deshawn Montague 2.

NJC

Garrett Baggett 13, Jalonni McCovery 6, Axel Mpoya 1, Marsallis Johnson 17, Kei’Shon Parker 18, Jazz Parker 5, Tyre Robinson 4, Dan Villejo 2, Ron Hall 5.