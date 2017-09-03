WNCC men top Northeast 6-2

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team saw five different players net a goal in registering a 6-2 win over Northeast Community College Saturday afternoon at the Landers Soccer Complex.

Thomas Franze scored two goals as the Cougars overcame a 1-0 deficit for their second win of the season.

“I felt we did a lot better technically and put things together better than Friday,” Ade Oshikoya said. “We played to our strengths and not to the opponent. We kept our heads up when we were down and came back and put it together.”

Oshikoya said the offensive output was huge as the teams scored three goals in each half.

“It really was a total team effort,” Oshikoya said. “It was really good chemistry between everyone. The team is bonding really well. We put it all together after the loss yesterday [Friday]. We got down but we kept our heads and got the victory at the end.”

Northeast scored first just five minutes into the contest on a Andrew March goal.

Neither team score for the next 20 minutes until the 18 minute mark when WNCC pummeled the net. First it was a goal from Franze off an assist from Ramses Atahualpa. Less than a minute later, Oshikoya took a corner kick pass from Andre Matzuda for the 2-1 lead.

Lawan Abary netted another goal five minutes later for the 3-1 halftime lead.

The second half saw Northeast score just three minutes in on a goal by Arthur Lopez to slice the lead to 3-2. WNCC’s offense picked up as the Cougars went up 4-2 on a goal by Atahaulpa off an assist from Oshikoya.

With 28 minutes to play, Franze netted his second goal off an assist from Atahaulpa and then Silvio Zavier finished off the scoring with a goal off an assist from Sergio Cruz for the 6-2 win.

WNCC finished with 16 shots in the contest to just six for Northeast.

The Cougars, 2-2, will be back in action Friday and Saturday when they host Otero Junior College on Friday and then Trinidad State Junior College in south conference games.