WNCC men win 9th straight

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put three players in double figures in registering their ninth straight win with a, 88-83 win over Western Wyoming Community College Friday evening in Rock Springs, Wyo.

The win moves the Cougars to 11-2 on the season as they finish off the first semester Saturday afternoon when they face Central Wyoming College at 4 p.m. in Riverton, Wyoming.

Friday’s win was a battle, too. The Cougars held a slim 51-46 lead at halftime. The second half saw the Cougars get outscored in the second half 37-34.

Late in the second half, Western Wyoming held a slim lead. It was what the Cougars did in the final minute that pushed the team to the win. The Cougars hit seven late free throws to get the win, including three from Shahid, and two each from Green and Djordje Dimitrijevic.

The Cougars shot 48 percent from the line while burying 10 3-pointers, eight of which came in the first half. WNCC was also 84 percent from the charity stripe (24 of 28).

Roub and Shahid each connected on three treys. Green went 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

Western Wyoming shot 54 percent from the field while making 8 of 14 3-pointers. The Mustangs were just 6-of-11 from the free throw line.

Green led the Cougars in scoring with 21 pints followed by Shahid and Martin Roub each with 19 points. No other Cougar hit double digits.

Western Wyoming was led by Arwin Adamu with 22 points followed by Calvin Nevill-Kintu with 21.

WNCC (11-2) 54 34 – 88

W. Wyoming 46 37 – 83

WNCC

Trent Harris 7, Bryce Sanchious 1, Vinnie Shahid 19, Marko Rajanovic 7, Marlon Sierra 5, Jervay Green 21, Djordje Dimitrijevic 9, Martin Roub 19.

WESTERN WYOMING

Arwin Adamu 22, Jalen Peters 5, Calvin Nevill-Kintu 21, Carter Rosette 2, Tyrees Sidberry 8, Nathan Forman 12, Obi Agu 9, Ryan Gundersen 4.