WNCC men, women fall to College of Southern Idaho

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams fell to the College of Southern Idaho Saturday afternoon in Willston, North Dakota.

The Cougar men hooked up in an offensive slugfest before Southern Idaho netted the 106-98 win. The Cougar men held a 49-44 lead at halftime before CSI hit for 64 percent shooting in the second half in scoring 63 points for the win.

The Cougars shot 51 percent for the game, including burying nine 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles shot 52 percent from the field with 12 treys.

Two Cougars finished with at least 20 points. VInnis Shahid led with 26 points followed by Djodje Dimitrijevic had 21. Trent Harris pitched in 18 points while Martin Roub had 11.

Shahid, Roub, and Harris all had three 3-pointers.

Shahid cleaned the class for five rebounds, while Harris and Marco Rajanovic each had four rebounds.

The Cougar women got behind the eight-ball early, trailing 23-8 after the first quarter and 39-20 at halftime. CSI outscored the Cougars 30-29 in the second half for the win.

WNCC shot 28 percent from the floor while CSI was 48 percent. The Golden Eagles buried five treys to one for WNCC. CSI also out-rebounded WNCC 48-32.

Giovanna Silva and Karli Saey were the only Cougars to finish in double figures. Silva tallied 11 points while Saey had 10 points. Saey and Silva each had a team-leading six rebounds.

Merle Wiele, Jaleesa Avery, and Anastacia Johnson each had eight points.

The Cougar women will be back in action Tuesday when they host the Nebraska All-stars at 6:30 p.m. at Cougar Palace. After the home contest, WNCC will travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to face Iowa Western Community College and Johnson County over the weekend.

The WNCC men will be back in action over the weekend when they head to Twin Falls, Idaho, to face College of Southern Idaho on Friday and Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.

Men’s Game

Southern Idaho 44 62 – 106

WNCC (1-1) 49 49 – 98

WNCC

Vinnie Shahid 26, Marlon Sierra 9, Jervay Green 8, Djodje Dimitrijevic 21, Martin Roub 11, Trent Harris 18, Bryce Samchious 3, Marco Rajanovic 2.

Women’s Game

Southern Idaho 23 16 19 11 – 69

WNCC (1-1) 8 12 17 12 – 49

Melisa Kadic 2, Merle Wiele 8, Jaleesa Avery 8, Anastacia Johnson 8, Giovanna Silva 11, Sophie Agorakis 2, Karli Saey 10.