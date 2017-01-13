WNCC men, women host NJC Friday, Lamar Saturday

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will have a big weekend this weekend as both teams get set to host a pair of Region IX South conference games.

Friday, the Cougar men and women will host their Colorado rivals in Northeastern Junior College at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, Lamar Community College comes calling to Cougar Palace for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.for the women’s contest and 4 p.m. for the men.

The men’s contest between WNCC and Lamar will feature a Lamar team that is 16-1 on the season and ranked No. 11 in the country. The Lamar women are also dangerous, leading the South sub-region with a 3-0 conference mark.

The WNCC women, though, will be back on the court for the first time in the new year and they have a lot to play for. The WNCC women, who received honorable mention status in this week’s national poll, will be looking to stay on top of the South sub-region standings. WNCC enters the contest with an 11-3 mark and a 2-0 sub-region record.

Lamar is 7-10 on the season but leads the conference by one win over the Cougars. Lamar earned a 61-46 win over McCook, a 54-49 win over Otero, and topped NJC 75-52 last Saturday.

Sophomore Zeynep Canbaz said these games are really important for her team to start off the semester well.

“We are extremely excited to get back into the games,” Canbaz said. We had a couple weeks off so it feels good to be back. Our team hasn’t missed a beat, so we’re ready for this weekend.”

Practices have been going good this week to prepare for the key sub-region contests. “Practices have been going great,” the sophomore guard said. “Our intensity is super high, and Coach {Chad] Gibney and Coach P {Jennifer Pedersen] have been bringing incredible energy. They’ve been getting us prepared and on track for the games this weekend. We feel very focused.”

That focus is to stay on top of the region since the winner of the South will host the Region IX tournament in March.

“The focus is always to win,” Canbaz said. “We want to bring our intensity levels up, which we did very effectively this week. We are all ready to lock in and buy into what our coaches have been saying.”

While the women will be back on the court for the first time this season, the men have already played three games in the new year. Marlon Sierra said it is critical that they bounce back from last week’s close losses.

“This weekend’s games are very important because we are coming off of two tough losses and they can give us a lot of confidence in the region and put us in a good spot in the region< freshman Marlon Sierra said.

The Cougar men are coming off of those two heart-wrenching defeats when they fell to North Platte 69-67 and then lost a tough overtime game to McCook 109-108 in overtime, surrendering a 21-point second-half lead.

Sierra said the outlook for this semester is simple; to continue building as a team.

“This semester we are just trying to do everything the best that we can in the classroom, on the court, and off the court,” he said. “We are trying to represent Cougar basketball as best as we can.”

The Cougar men enter the contest with a 9-7 record and are 2-3 in the South sub-region. Friday’s opponent, Northeastern, is 10-6 overall and 3-2 in sub-region play. Lamar leads the conference standings with a 4-0 mark. The Runnin’ Lopes will tangle with Eastern Wyoming on Friday before coming to Cougar Palace Saturday afternoon.

After this weekend, the Cougars will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 21 when they host Eastern Wyoming College in another South conference contest.