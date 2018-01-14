WNCC men, women top Lamar

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up Region IX South sub-region wins Saturday afternoon in Lamar, Colorado.

The 19th-ranked WNCC women’s team received a double-double from Jaleesa Avery and 22 points from Merle Wiehl in recording an 82-59 win over Lamar for their 17thwin of the season.

The moves the Cougars to 6-0 in South play and 17-3 overall.

The 18th-ranked Cougar men also picked up a big win over Lamar, recording a 108-83 win against the home-standing Lopes. Saturday’s win stopped a 2-game losing skid that saw Trent Harris lead the scoring with 26 points and six 3-pointers.

The WNCC women used big second and third quarters to get the win Saturday. The two squads were knotted at 18 after the first 10 minutes of play. The second quarter saw the Cougars start to pull away, outscoring the Lopes 27-18 to grab a 45-36 halftime lead.

The Cougar women responded in the third quarter by outscoring Lamar 25-12 to lead 70-48 in cruising to the win.

WNCC shot 44 percent for the game compared to 39 percent for the Lopes. WNCC connected on eight 3-pointers to six for Lamar. Karli Seay led the team with three treys followed by two from Melisa Kadic.

Another area that separated the two teams was defense. WNCC finished with 19 steals compared to just six for Lamar. Wiehl and Anastacia Johnson each had four steals, while Avery had three.

The Cougars had five players finish in double digits for the game. Wiehl had 22 points on 11 field goals. Avery had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Kadic finished with 13 points.

Seay and Johnson each finished with 11 points apiece. Seay also dished out a game-high nine assists.

The Cougar men ran over the Lopes in their win. At one time in the first half, the Cougars and Lopes were tied at 37-37. After that, WNCC went on a 19-2 run to lead 56-39 at intermission and then coasted in the second half for the 108-83.

The WNCC men shot 56 percent from the field and connected on 16 3-pointers.

Five Cougars finished in double figures. Harris led all scorers with 26 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Harris buried five of his six treys in the second half.

Also collecting double digits was Jervay Green with 23 points, Martin Roub with 19 points, Marlon Sierra with 16, and Vinnie Shahid with 10.

The Cougar men move to 15-4 on the season and are tied with Otero for the South sub-region lead at 5-1. The Cougar men will next be in action next weekend when they host North Platte Community College at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and then McCook Community College on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The WNCC women, 17-3, will be back in action Tuesday when they host the Nebraska All-stars at 6:30 p.m. before hosting McCook Community College Saturdayafternoon at 2 p.m.

Women’s Game

WNCC (17-3) 18 27 25 12 – 82

Lamar (10-8) 18 18 12 11 – 59

WNCC

Melisa Kadic 13, Merle Wiehl 22, Jaleesa Avery 12, Anastacia Johnson 11, Giovanna Silva 8, Sophie Agorakis 2, Olivia Wiberg 3, Karli Seay 11.

Men’s Game

WNCC (15-4) 56 52 – 108

Lamar (12-7) 39 44 – 83

WNCC

Trent Harris 26, Jervay Green 23, Djodje Dimitrijevic 8, Martin Roub 19, Vinnie Shahid 10, Austin Hoffman 6, Marlon Sierra 16, Zane Bender 2.