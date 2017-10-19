WNCC men’s basketball scrimmages Chadron State Saturday at Cougar Palace

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team will scrimmage Chadron State College on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at Cougar Palace.

The Cougars, who have competed in jamboree scrimmages the last two weekends in Dallas and Ft. Collins, will face a Chadron State squad with plenty of names familiar with western Nebraska. Two former Cougars are on the Eagle squad in Jeremy Ruffin and Michael Sparks. Ruffin played for WNCC last season, while Sparks played for the Cougars in 2015-16.

Area high school players on the Eagle roster include Scottsbluff’s Dru Kuxhausen, Chadron’s Vonsinh Sayaloune, and Alliance’s Jordan Mills.

The Cougars are led by five returners from a year ago in Djodje Dimitijevic, Milos Popovic, Vinnie Shahid, Marlon Sierra, and Trent Harris.

An interesting note is former Bearcat players will be playing against each other as Kuxhausen and Harris were teammates for the Scottsbluff a couple of years ago. Also, it could be a battle of former rivals, too, as Kuxahusen will face his Gering basketball counterpart Austin Hoffman. Hoffman transferred back to WNCC this year.

After the men’s scrimmage with Chadron State, the WNCC Cougar women will scrimmage Metro State University at 2 p.m. Metro State has a former WNCC player, Mikayla Gonzales, who played for the Cougars in 2015-16 averaging six points and four rebounds a game.