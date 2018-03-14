WNCC men’s basketball team holds community event tonight

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team will hold a public practice tonight at 6 p.m. at Cougar Palace.

The community is welcome to come out and watch the practice and see how the team works before the team departs for the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas later in the week.

Several events will take place during the evening, including a barbeque beginning at 5 p.m. and then autographs and pictures with the players from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The practice session begins at 6 p.m. The community will also be able to purchase Region IX championship T-shirts for $12 during the event.

The WNCC men captured its first Region IX title since 2001 when they defeated Otero Junior College 86-78 on Saturday. The Cougars will open national tournament action on Monday, March 19 against Holmes Community College.