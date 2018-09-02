WNCC men’s soccer explodes for 13 goals in win

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team exploded for 14 goals in registering a 13-0 blanking of Colorado Northwestern in the first day of the Gillette Classic Saturday afternoon at Gillette, Wyoming.

The Cougar men received two goals each from Jens Van Der Woude, Ramses Aatahualpa, Wilmer Hernandez, Bernardo Torres, and Hector Salgado each had two goals for the Cougar men in the game.

WNCC’s win was never in doubt as the Cougar men held a 26-2 shot advantage over Colorado Northwestern.

WNCC Van Der Woude and Aatahualpa each scored twice in the first half. Van Der Woude scored just 10 minutes into the game and then added his second goal with eight minute left in the half. Atahualpa scored 15 minutes into the contest and then added a goal with 17 to play in the half.

Josue Fernandez nailed a shot with 22 minutes gone in the opening half while Alan Pinho finished off the first half scoring with a late goal to put the Cougars up 7-0 at halftime.

The Cougar offense continued to be in explosive nature in the second half. Hector Salgado scored twice, netting his first eight minutes into the first half and then getting his second goal with 10 minutes left to play.

Wilmer Hernandez of Lexington and Bernanado Torres also scored twice in the half. Hernandez, the former Minuteman, scored his first 16 minutes into the game while adding his second with eight minutes left.

Torres scored 13 minutes into the game and netted his second in late in the game to close out the scoring.

Ruam Barbosa and Viktar Kravets each played in goal for the Cougars.

WNCC men will be back in action Sunday when they face Gillette College at 5 p.m.