WNCC men’s, women’s basketball host first-round regional games this weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host first round contests for the Region IX tournament this weekend.

The Cougar women, who earned the No. 1 seed from the South, will host No. 8 McCook Community College on Friday at 6 p.m. at Cougar Palace. The Cougars enter the contest with a 26-3 overall record while going 14-0 on conference play. McCook finished the regular season 6-24 and 2-12 in conference play.

Like the women, the Cougar men will also host a first-round contest. WNCC earned the No. 2 seed with a 12-4 conference record and 22-7 overall. The Cougars will face McCook Community College, the No. 7 seed, on Saturday at 6 p.m. McCook finished the year at 18-12 and 6-12 in conference play.

The top four seeds in the women’s and men’s North and South divisions will host. All women’s first round games are on Friday and men’s games on Saturday.

The rest of the women’s first round has the No. 2-seed Eastern Wyoming College Lancers hosting Otero at 6 p.m. The Lancers finished the regular season with a 20-10 record. The EWC game will have free admission to the game on Friday.

Other women’s first-round contests will have Laramie County Community College at Trinidad State Junior College at 7 p.m.; Northeastern Junior College at Lamar Community College; Gillette College at Sheridan College at 7:30 p.m.; Central Wyoming College at Miles Community College; and Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College at 4 p.m.

Casper College, who earned the No. 1 seed from the North, received a bye in the first round. Casper College will host the seven winners March 8-10.

WNCC, if they win, will face the Gillette/Sheridan winner at 3 p.m. on March 8 in the quarterfinals.

The men’s first round games will all be played on Saturday, March 3.

Besides the WNCC and McCook game, other first-round contests pit Northwest College at Central Wyoming, Little Big Horn at Sheridan College, Laramie County at Lamar, Miles at Gillette, North Platte at Trinidad State, Northeastern Junior College at Otero, and Western Wyoming at Casper.

Otero, who won the South sub-region, will be the host of the men’s regional tournament March 8-10 unless the Rattlers get upset and then the tournament will be moved.

WNCC, if they win and no teams are reseeded, will face the winner of the Central Wyoming/Northwest contest on Thursday, March 8 at 1 p.m.

The winners of the men’s and women’s regional tournament will qualify for the NJCAA national tournament March 19-24. The women’s tournament is in Lubbock, Texas, while the men’s tournament is in Hutchinson, Kansas.