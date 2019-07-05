WNCC softball places nine on Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska team, Kelly named captain

Western Nebraska Community College’s Michaela Kelly was named captain and eight other Cougar softball players earned placements on the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska JUCO team that was recently released.

Kelly, a sophomore third baseman was named the captain of the team after a strong season for the Cougars, who captured the Region IX championship over McCook Community College in May.

Four more Cougars earned First Team honors, including sophomore pitcher Emma McMillan and freshman pitcher Mickie Mills. Also garnering First Team honors were freshman catcher Bri George and freshman outfielder Emma Glawson.

The Cougars also placed four on honorable mention with infielders Lindsey Allie, a freshman from Tooele, Utah, and Hannah Baesler, a freshman from Thornton, Colorado, and outfielders Tylar Davis, a freshman from American Fork, Utah, and Abriana Ramirez, a sophomore from Arvada, Colorado.

Kelly’s sophomore season was one of consistency. The third baseman from Castle Rock, Colorado, was a mainstay in the lineup, batting .473 which included 79 hits, 18 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 67 runs scored.

In her two seasons at WNCC, Kelly .427 with 28 home runs, 34 doubles, 148 hits, 128 RBIs, 106 runs scored all in 108 games. Kelly will be continuing her playing at Marymount California University next year.

The other WNCC First Team selections also had standout years. McMillan, from Abbotsford, British Columbia, finished up her sophomore season with a 16-7 pitching record and a 3.57 ERA while striking out 95.

Mills was a dual threat for the Cougars. As a pitcher, the freshman from Spanish Fork, Utah, was 9-4 with a 4.00 ERA. At the plate she had 14 home runs and 47 RBIs.

George, a freshman from Hooper, Utah, had a solid season behind the plate hitting .427 with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs. Glawson, a freshman outfielder from Victoria, British Columbia, finished with 18 doubles, nine home runs, and 39 RBIs. She, too, was also a pitcher while also playing centerfield.

Other members of the First Team included Ashton Gibson, a sophomore from Central Community College-Columbus, Emily Marsden, a sophomore from North Platte Community College, and Shae Muggridge, a sophomore from McCook Community College.

The other three Infielders were all from North Platte in sophomore Hallei Morales at first base, freshman Kayleigh Bucio at second base, and sophomore Willow Chitty at short stop.

Outfielders included sophomore Chanel Siebenthal and sophomore Jerusha Miner both from McCook. McCook freshman Brooklyn Jensen was named the designated player while Southeast’s sophomore Alyz Gragg was named utility player.

Other players earning honorable mention besides the four Cougars were Central’s Alyssa Dockerty, and Shelby Behnk; McCook’s Emily Charchuk and Isabel Serna; North Platte’s: Mikayla Gibson, Megan Hernandez-Bellew, and Ashylnn Krueger; Northeast’s Maggie Berryman, Rosario Garcia, and Madison McKewon; and Southeast’s Katelynn Holliday, Kelsey Markey, and Morgan Parsons.