WNCC set to host Otero, Lamar, Trinidad this weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team will put its No. 2 NJCAA ranking on the line this weekend when they host three Region IX South opponents at Cougar Palace.

The Cougars will begin the 3-day home stretch by hosting Otero Junior College on Thursday with the first serve at 6 p.m. Thursday’s match is also PAWsitively Pink Night for breast cancer awareness.

Cancer survivors will be admitted free on Thursday and there will be special raffles and other events during the night.

Thursday’s match will feature the Cougars, who are 20-2 on the season, against an Otero team that is 8-9, who topped Casper College in four sets.

After Thursday, the Cougars will host Lamar Community College at 6 p.m. on Friday and then Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lamar is 12-5 on the season while Trinidad is 11-13.

The WNCC players realize what is on the line when they enter this weekend’s contest after the NJCAA poll released on Tuesday. The Cougars moved up to No. 2 in the nation with their 20-2 record and 14-match winning streak.

WNCC only trails No. 1 Miami Dade, who is 17-0 on the season. Rounding out the top five includes Iowa Western (18-1), Southern Idaho (19-2), and Seward County (22-1).

WNCC, who has not lost since an early September match with Indian Hills Community College, has played three other schools in the rankings, including No. 14 Laramie County, No. 18 Utah State-Eastern, No. 19 Colby, and RV Indian Hills.

After this weekend, the Cougars will have four days of matches at home, all in one week. The Cougars will start the final home stretch on Oct. 25 against Northeastern Junior College followed by a match with San Jacinto College on Oct. 26, Larado and Iowa Western on Oct. 27, and then Barton on Oct. 28. The Barton match will be sophomore recognition day with the match starting at 3 p.m.

WNCC will host the 2-day WNCC Classic on Oct. 27-28 with games all day on Friday and Saturday. WNCC will then host the Region IX tournament Nov. 2-4 with the winner advancing to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.