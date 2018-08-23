WNCC soccer teams fall to Snow College

EPHRAIM, Utah – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer team opened the season with a pair of losses to Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, Wednesday afternoon.

The women team trailed 1-0 at halftime before falling 10-0 to the 17th-ranked team in the nation.

The Cougar men had a closer contest but dropped a 3-0 contest to the Badgers.

Both games were tight early on. In the women’s game, WNCC and Snow were scoreless for most of the first half and the Cougars were hanging with the 17th-ranked team. The Badgers finally scored in the 40th minute for the 1-0 lead at intermission.

The second half belonged to Snow as they came out and netted nine goals to take the season-opening win.

The difference in the contest was offense. Snow had 16 shots compared to just one for WNCC. The Cougars’ only shot came from freshman Caroline Vieira.

Laramie Lake made nine saves in nets for the Cougar women.

The men’s contest was a battle. From start to finish. Both squads went the first 45 minutes scoreless.

The second half saw Snow put in two early goals. The Badgers first goal came just eight minutes into the second half on a goal from Quinn Benson. Snow scored again two minutes later on a Mitchell Pyle goal for a 2-0 lead.

Snow added a third goal later for the final margin.

Snow barely outshot WNCC 7-6. Ramses Atahualpa had three of the shots with one being on goal.

Leandro Favia had six saves in net while giving up three goals. Ruam Barbosa finished out the contest making six saves and not giving up a goal.

Both Cougar teams will look to rebound Thursday when they take on Salt Lake Community College.