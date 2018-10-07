WNCC soccer teams fall to Western Wyoming on Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College soccer teams fell to Western Wyoming Community College Friday evening at Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The WNCC women was the only Cougar team to score a goal on the day, before falling 4-1 to the Mustangs. The Cougar men gave up three, first half goals in falling 3-0 to the Mustangs.

The WNCC women gave up a goal to Kylee Manning just seven minutes into the match and then both defenses played tough for a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Western Wyoming score three more goals, grapping a 3-0 lead just 14 minutes into the second half.

WNCC finally got on the scoreboard Thais Nayara took a pass from Dayeli Limon to cut the lead to 3-1 with nine minutes to play. Western Wyoming’s Manning added a late goal with under two minutes for the final margin for her second goal of the match.

WNCC finished with 12 shots, nine of which were on goal. Western Wyoming also had 12 shots, of which 10 were on goal.

Laramie Lake made seven saves in net.

The WNCC men gave up three first-half goals to the Mustang men in the 19th minutes and then the 39th minute. Western Wyoming added a late goal in the first half with 30 seconds to play for the 3-0 halftime lead.

Both defenses played strong in not allowing a goal as the Cougar men suffered the non-conference loss.

WNCC had 12 shots on goal compared to 15 for Western Wyoming. The Cougar men only had five shots on frame.

Viktar Kravets made nine saves. The Cougars also had nine corner kicks, but couldn’t convert on any of them.

The Cougar men and women will be back in action Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College with the women beginning at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m. It will also be the men’s final home game of the season, while the Cougar women’s final home match will be Sunday, Oct. 14 against Northwest College.