WNCC soccer teams fall to Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer team dropped contests to Salt Lake Community College on Thursday.

The Cougar men lost a tough one, battling back from a 3-0 halftime deficit before falling 3-2. The Cougar women fell 4-0 to the Bruins.

The men’s contest was a dogfight all game. WNCC outshot the Bruins 8-6, but couldn’t get the tying goal when they needed.

After Salt Lake took the 3-0 lead at halftime allowing the Bruins to score the third goal just seconds before intermission, the Cougars battled back in the second half.

Silvio Xavier started things for WNCC taking a pass from Ramses Atahualpa in the 62nd minute for the Cougar men’s first goal of the season. Xavier brought the team within a single goal after taking a pass from Thomas Franze in the 85th minute.

But the comeback fell short as time ran out.

Leandro Faria made nine saves in net after giving up three first-half goals.

The Cougar women played better than Wednesday’s 10-0 loss to No. 17 Snow College, but they still couldn’t find the back of the net.

Salt Lake scored twice in the first half for a 2-0 halftime deficit, netting goals 12 minutes into the game and then 24 minutes.

The second half saw WNCC play better to start. Salt Lake made it 3-0 with a goal in the 66th minute. Salt Lake earned a fourth goal in the 86th minute on an own goal.

Laramie Lake finished with eight saves in net.

Both teams will be back in action next week when they head to Gillette, Wyoming, for a pair of games. The women will face Northwest Wyoming on Saturday and Gillette on Sunday, while the men will battle Colorado Northwestern on Saturday and Gillette on Sunday.