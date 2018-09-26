WNCC soccer, volleyball in key conference games this week

The Western Nebraska Community College soccer and volleyball teams will be in key conference contests this weekend.

The Cougar volleyball team, who went 4-0 at home last week and are 14-6 on the season, will hit the road for three Region IX South conference matches beginning Thursday at No. 19 Otero Junior College. Otero has a 17-1 record on the season. First serve is set for 6 p.m.

WNCC will continue the southern Colorado road swing on Friday and Saturday. Friday, the Cougars head to Lamar Community College (15-6) for a 6 p.m. first serve and then Saturday to Trinidad State Junior College (9-8) for a 1 p.m. start.

Last week the Cougar volleyball team went 4-0 with some impressive wins. WNCC started last week with a 3-1 conference win over McCook Community College behind a 24-kill out-pouring by Enna Masaki. The Cougars then swept through the Wyo-Braska Invite with 3-0 wins over Eastern Wyoming College, Dawson Community College, and Casper College.

WNCC has five players with over 100 kills for the season. Masaki leads the way with 199 followed by Amryi-Grace Paris with 160, Gaby Canavati with 151, Kaile Tuisamatatele with 142, and Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina with 134.

WNCC’s blocking has been key as well as the team has 125 solo blocks and 80 assisted blocks. Mamai-Lagafuaina had 44 solos and 21 assists followed by Tuisamatatele with 26 solos and Masaki with 19. Mamai-Lagafuaina is fifth in the country in solo blocks,

The setting has been handled by Ogallala’s Jayme Commins, who has 632 set assists for 8.66 per game. Commins ranks 24th in the nation in sets per game.

While the volleyball team is on the road for conference contests, the men’s and women’s soccer teams will be hosting conference matches Friday and Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex. The women’s contests for both days begin at 1 p.m. with the men’s teams battling at 3 p.m.

WNCC will take on Trinidad State Junior College on Friday and then Otero Junior College on Saturday. This will be the second time these teams have faced each other.

The Cougar men enter the weekend contests at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in Region IX South play. Trinidad State is 2-7 on the season and 0-3 in conference action. NJC leads the conference at 4-0 and 7-3 overall.

Otero is 4-5 overall as they enter this weekend’s contests. The Rattlers are 2-2 on the season.

When the WNCC men met up with Trinidad and Otero earlier this month, the Cougars won both contests, earning 1-goal wins. WNCC topped Otero 2-1 before earning a 1-0 win over Trinidad State.

The women’s contests will decide first place in the conference standings. Trinidad, Otero and WNCC are all tied at 2-1 in conference play. The Cougar women are 3-4-1 overall while Trinidad is 3-4 and Otero is 4-4.

The Cougar women, who last played Oct. 15 when they tied Gillette College 2-2 split with Otero and Trinidad State in their first meetings. WNCC fell to Otero 2-0 before coming back to register a 1-0 win over Trinidad.

After this week, the Cougar men’s soccer team will have three regular matches left before regionals, while the women will have four matches left. Both squads will travel to Western Wyoming Community College on Oct. 5 before hosting Northeastern Junior College on Oct. 10. The women will travel to face York junior varsity on Oct. 11 before hosting Northwest College on Oct. 14. The Cougar men’s final regular season game is Oct. 12 at Central Community College-Columbus.

The only other team in action this weekend is the Cougar baseball team as they will scrimmage Colorado Mines in Golden, Colorado on Sunday at 10 a.m.