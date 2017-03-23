class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223975 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

WNCC softball and baseball game changes

BY WNCC Media Relations | March 23, 2017
The Western Nebraska Community College softball and baseball team have adjusted their schedule for this week.

The Cougar softball team’s game with Iowa Western Community College in North Platte scheduled for today has been cancelled. The Cougars will next be in action Saturday and Sunday when the team travels to Lamar Community College for a four-game series.

The WNCC baseball team will be home this weekend as they host Miles Community College in a six-game series. The games, however, have been moved to Saturday, Sunday, and Monday instead of beginning on Friday.

