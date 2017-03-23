WNCC softball and baseball game changes

The Western Nebraska Community College softball and baseball team have adjusted their schedule for this week.

The Cougar softball team’s game with Iowa Western Community College in North Platte scheduled for today has been cancelled. The Cougars will next be in action Saturday and Sunday when the team travels to Lamar Community College for a four-game series.

The WNCC baseball team will be home this weekend as they host Miles Community College in a six-game series. The games, however, have been moved to Saturday, Sunday, and Monday instead of beginning on Friday.