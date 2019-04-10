WNCC softball, baseball changes schedules because of weather

Because of anticipated unsettled weather, the WNCC Cougar baseball and softball team juggled their schedule this week.

The softball was slated to host Trinidad State Junior College on Friday, April. 12, but those games have now been moved to Tuesday, April 16 at 12 and 2 p.m.

The baseball team was scheduled to play Otero Junior College on Wednesday, April 10 in a doubleheader, but those games have been postponed. No make-up day has been set.

The baseball team will next be in action on Saturday at home against Mesa State Club for a doubleheader. The softball team will be on the road on Saturday and Sunday to face McCook Community College.