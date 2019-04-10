class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377957 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

WNCC softball, baseball changes schedules because of weather

BY WNCC Sports Information | April 10, 2019
Because of anticipated unsettled weather, the WNCC Cougar baseball and softball team juggled their schedule this week.

The softball was slated to host Trinidad State Junior College on Friday, April. 12, but those games have now been moved to Tuesday, April 16 at 12 and 2 p.m.

The baseball team was scheduled to play Otero Junior College on Wednesday, April 10 in a doubleheader, but those games have been postponed. No make-up day has been set.

The baseball team will next be in action on Saturday at home against Mesa State Club for a doubleheader. The softball team will be on the road on Saturday and Sunday to face McCook Community College.

