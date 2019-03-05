class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370115 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

BY WNCC Sports Information | March 5, 2019
WNCC softball, baseball games on Wednesday postponed

The Western Nebraska Community College softball and baseball teams had their games with Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday, March 6 postponed because of weather. The Cougar softball team was scheduled to host NJC but those games have been moved to April 17. The softball team will next be in action Saturday when they face Angelina College in Texas to start their Spring Break trip.

The Cougar baseball team was slated to travel to Sterling, Colorado, but those games have been postponed to a later date. WNCC will be back in action for three Empire Conference games with Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Arizona for a Spring Break trip.

