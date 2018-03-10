WNCC softball drops doubleheader to Lamar

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team battled but came up short in a Region IX conference doubleheader to Lamar Community College Friday afternoon at Volunteer Field.

In the opener, WNCC grabbed a 2-0 lead after solo home runs by Gabby Loya and Michaela Kelly, but watched Lamar score nine times in the last innings for a 10-6 win.

Lamar opened the second game with seven, second-inning runs and then held on for the 10-4 win.

The two squads will be back in action Saturday for another doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. at Volunteer Field in Scottsbluff.

WNCC started game one well both offensively and defensively. WNCC took a 2-0 lead after four innings after Gabby Loya slammed a second-inning solo home run. Michaela Kelly added to the lead in the fourth when she homered to centerfield.

Lamar cut the lead in half, 2-1, with a single run in the fifth. Lamar followed that with nine runs in the final two innings. The Lopes scored five times in the sixth and added four insurance runs in the seventh.

WNCC mounted a comeback in the seventh, scoring four times. Marlee Grant singled and scored on an Alyssa Guymon single to start the rally. With two outs, Madi Jackson walked to put two on. Kelly followed with a double to score two more and then Reagan Solomon singled to score Kelly.

WNCC outhit Lamar in the contest 10-8. WNCC was led at the plate by Kelly with a 3-for-4 day with a double, home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Also collecting multi hits were Alyssa Guymon with two singles, a RBI, a run-scored, and a stolen base.

Also picking up doubles in the contest were Emma McMillan and Hannah Schaefer.

McMillan took the loss in the circle, pitching 6 2/3 innings. McMillan pitched well for five innings. The freshman from Canada allowed eight hits and 10 runs while striking out four.

Lamar opened the second game with a single run in the first and then ballooned the score to 8-0 with a 7-run, second inning. After that, WNCC settled in and held Lamar to just two more runs.

Offensively, WNCC started to get hits, but they only scored single runs in the second, third, fifth, and sixth innings and never could get the big hit to get more runners in.

WNCC and Lamar combined for 22 hits in the contest. Lamar finished with 12 and WNCC 10.

Solomon, Brooke Doumer, and Hannah Schaefer all had two hits in the contest. Doumer had two doubles with a run scored, while Schaefer had two singles. Solomon had a double with a run scored and RBI.

Game 1

Lamar 000 015 4 – 10 8 0

WNCC 010 100 4 – 6 10 3

LP – Emma McMillan

2B – Michaela Kelly, Emma McMillan, Hannah Schaefer

HR – Michaela Kelly, Gabby Loya

Game 2

Lamar 170 011 0 – 10 12 0

WNCC 011 011 0 – 4 10 4

LP – Reagan Solomon

2B – Brooke Doumer 2, Madi Jackson, Emma McMillan, Reagan Solomon