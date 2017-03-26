class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224615 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

WNCC softball drops two at Lamar

BY WNCC Media Relations | March 26, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
WNCC softball drops two at Lamar

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a conference doubleheader to Lamar Community College on Saturday in Lamar, Colorado.

In the opener, the Cougars managed just three hits while getting shutout by Lamar 8-0. The second game saw WNCC score two runs, but still their bats were silent in falling 11-3 to the Lopes.

The first game saw Lamar pitcher Lauren Reed hold the Cougar bats almost silent in getting the win. Reed struck out three and scattered three hits.

WNCC’s three hits came from the bats of Ana Apodaca with a double, and singles from Lauren Oxford and Emily Selby.

The second game saw Lamar’s Larissa Royer allow just two hits while striking out four.

Offensively for the Cougars, Apodaca had a double with two RBIs, scoring Jasmine Wessel and Lauren Oxford in the fourth inning. Madi Jackson also scored in the inning to start the scoring.

Lamar grabbed a 5-0 lead before WNCC cut the lead to 5-3 in the fourth. After that, Lamar plated three in the fourth and three in the fifth to get the win.

WNCC and Lamar will finish up the 4-game series with two games Sunday in Lamar beginning at 11 a.m.

 

First Game

WNCC                   000 000 – 0 3 4

Lamar                    130 022 – 8 16 1

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Ana Apodaca.

 

Second Game

WNCC                   000 30 – 3 2 1

Lamar                    104 33 – 11 14 1

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Ana Apodaca.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments