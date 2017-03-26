WNCC softball drops two at Lamar

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a conference doubleheader to Lamar Community College on Saturday in Lamar, Colorado.

In the opener, the Cougars managed just three hits while getting shutout by Lamar 8-0. The second game saw WNCC score two runs, but still their bats were silent in falling 11-3 to the Lopes.

The first game saw Lamar pitcher Lauren Reed hold the Cougar bats almost silent in getting the win. Reed struck out three and scattered three hits.

WNCC’s three hits came from the bats of Ana Apodaca with a double, and singles from Lauren Oxford and Emily Selby.

The second game saw Lamar’s Larissa Royer allow just two hits while striking out four.

Offensively for the Cougars, Apodaca had a double with two RBIs, scoring Jasmine Wessel and Lauren Oxford in the fourth inning. Madi Jackson also scored in the inning to start the scoring.

Lamar grabbed a 5-0 lead before WNCC cut the lead to 5-3 in the fourth. After that, Lamar plated three in the fourth and three in the fifth to get the win.

WNCC and Lamar will finish up the 4-game series with two games Sunday in Lamar beginning at 11 a.m.

First Game

WNCC 000 000 – 0 3 4

Lamar 130 022 – 8 16 1

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Ana Apodaca.

Second Game

WNCC 000 30 – 3 2 1

Lamar 104 33 – 11 14 1

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Ana Apodaca.