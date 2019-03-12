WNCC softball drops two to Bossier Parish

BOSSIER, La. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team continued their Spring Break in playing tough but falling twice to Bossier Parish Community College Monday afternoon in Bossier, Louisiana.

Bossier Paris won the first game 6-1 and then scored four late runs to earn a 7-4 win in game two.

The second game saw the Cougars grab a 2-0 lead and finish with nine hits. The difference in the contest was Bossier Parish scored three third-inning runs and then plated four in the fourth for the 7-4 win.

Mickie Mills delivered a single in the first inning to score Sidnee Hogan to put the Cougars up 1-0. WNCC went up 2-0 with another run in the third when Bri George singled in Lindsey Allie for a 2-0 lead.

After that, Bossier Parish scored three times in the bottom of the frame with a home run to go in front 3-2. WNCC answered in the fourth in tying the game at 3-3 as Hogan singled in Tylar Davis.

Bossier Parish went up 7-3 with four in the fourth. WNCC added another run in the seventh on a George solo home run.

George led the team in hitting with two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Hannah Baesler had the other extra base hit with a double.

The first game saw WNCC manage just three hits, but they stayed in the game. Bossier Parish went ahead 5-1 after three innings. Devon Rees got the Cougars on the scoreboard in the fourth with a solo home run. But that was all the runs WNCC could muster in the contest.

Rees led the offensive attack with two hits, a double and a home run. The other hit was a single by Hogan.

WNCC, 10-12, will have Tuesday off before taking on No. 5 Tyler Junior College on Wednesday and then wrapping up the Spring Break trip on Thursday with a doubleheader against Navarro College.

Game 1

WNCC 000 100 0 – 1 3 3

Bossier Parish 014 100 x – 6 10 1

LP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Devon Rees.

HR – Devon Rees.

Game 2

WNCC 101 100 1 – 4 9 2

Bossier Parish 003 400 x – 7 11 1

LP – Mickie Mills.

2B – Hannah Baesler.

HR – Bri George.